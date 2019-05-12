Rangers' Danny Santana: Makes first start in OF
Santana started in center field and went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 11-4 loss to the Astros.
Santana, who has an .892 OPS in 22 games, made his first outfield start of the season after filling in for injured regulars at second and first base until now. He's expected to be in the lineup again Sunday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
More News
-
Rangers' Danny Santana: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Rangers' Danny Santana: Back in lineup•
-
Rangers' Danny Santana: Could move to center field•
-
Rangers' Danny Santana: Working as primary first baseman•
-
Rangers' Danny Santana: Posts two more hits•
-
Rangers' Danny Santana: Swipes bag, scores three runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...