Rangers' Danny Santana: Moves to first base
Santana started at first base and went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners.
With second baseman Rougned Odor coming off the injured list Friday, manager Chris Woodward wanted to keep Santana's hot bat in the lineup, so he moved him to first base. It was Santana's first career start at first. Starting first baseman Ronald Guzman (hamstring) remains on the IL, so Santana could continue to get at-bats until Guzman is ready to return. Friday's 0-fer was just the second time in 12 appearances that Santana has not reached base safely.
