Rangers' Danny Santana: Not slowing down
Santana started in left field and went 3-for-5 with a double in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.
Santana is blistering hot at the plate, having hit safely in seven consecutive starts with multi-hit efforts in six of those games. He's batting .548 (17-for-31) with eight extra-base hits during that stretch, and his four home runs since the All-Star break is tied for tops in MLB. He's accomplished this while starting at multiple positions: left field, center field, third base, second base and first base.
