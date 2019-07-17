Santana went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Santana got the start at first base in place of Ronald Guzman, who sat against against the left-handed Alex Young. The game also marked the return of outfielder Hunter Pence from the injured list, which should put a squeeze on Santana's outfield opportunities, so first base could be landing spot for Santana. With Guzman slashing .201/.286/.413, it's possible Rangers manager Chris Woodward could insert the switch-hitting Santana into the starting lineup against right-handers as well. Santana is batting .327/.360/.574 against righties while Guzman slashes .237/.320/.459 against them.

