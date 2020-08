Santana started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Padres.

Santana is being brought back slowly from an arm injury that limits where he can deployed. He served as the DH on Monday and Tuesday was his first time playing a field position. The arm strength isn't enough to play the outfield at this time. After a 1-for-17 start and three weeks on the injured list, Santana has hit safely in all three games since being activated.