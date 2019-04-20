Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Astros.

The switch hitter continues to make a good impression on Texas, slashing .278/.278/.611 in five games since his addition to the roster, although Friday's homer was his first. Even after Rougned Odor (knee) gets healthy and reclaims the starting second base job, Santana could well stick around in a utility role.

More News
Our Latest Stories