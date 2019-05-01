Santana went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, RBI-double and walk in a 7-5 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday.

It's still a small sample size, but Santana has done nothing but hit since joining the Rangers about midway through April. He's batting .355 overall, including .419 (13-for-31) with two home runs in the last eight games. Santana should see regular playing time as long as he continues to hit like this. He also has nine extra-base hits, including three homers, 11 RBI, 14 runs and five stolen bases in 62 at-bats this season.