Santana went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, a pair of runs and a walk in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Athletics.

Santana got aboard with a single in the fourth, then stole second and scored on a Delino DeShields groundout. Santana's other run came on a Rougned Odor homer in the second. The 28-year-old has been a solid five-category contributor this season, with a .286 average, 25 homers, 71 RBI, 73 runs scored and 17 stolen bases in 119 games. Four of his steals have come in the last five games.