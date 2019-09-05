Santana started in right field and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.

Santana filled in for the injured Nomar Mazara (oblique) who otherwise would have been in the lineup against the right-handed Chad Green. How times have changed for Santana, who was batting .330 on Aug. 2. Since then, he's gone 23-for-126 (.183), dropping his season average to .285. With Mazara and Hunter Pence (back) idle, Santana will share right field with Shin-Soo Choo and Nick Solak.