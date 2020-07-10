Santana went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts against Corey Kluber in Thursday's intrasquad game, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Santana is having trouble making contact this summer, going 0-for-13 with 10 strikeouts during simulated and intrasquad games. "I think he's just getting his timing back," manager Chris Woodward said. "I'm not overly concerned. I know he's getting a little frustrated with a couple of the pitches. Because we don't have umpires, we've kind of -- I wouldn't say 'stuck it to him' on a few of those calls -- but a few of those calls were off the plate." Santana will open the season as the starting center fielder but could move around to other positions as needed.