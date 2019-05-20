Rangers' Danny Santana: Scores winning run on sore ankle
Santana (ankle) entered Sunday's game as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-1 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in a 5-4 extra-inning win over the Cardinals.
Santana was supposed to be unavailable off the bench but launched his fourth homer as a pinch hitter in the eighth. He later walked in the 10th and scampered home on Nomar Mazara's sacrifice fly to score the winning run. After taking a 97-mph fastball off his right ankle Saturday, Santana looked like he'd miss a few days, but he tested the ankle prior to the game and was confident he could play, per T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. It's still not clear if manager Chris Woodward wants to keep Santana off the field for a day or two, so his status for Monday's game against Seattle is uncertain.
-
