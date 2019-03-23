Rangers' Danny Santana: Sent to minors
General manager Jon Daniels confirmed Saturday that Santana would open the season at Triple-A Nashville, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Santana's dismissal from big-league camp likely clears a spot on the Opening Day roster for Logan Forsythe, barring the Rangers adding another utility infielder within the next week. Prior to getting cut, the 28-year-old had made a compelling case to break camp with the big club. He enters Saturday's Cactus League game against the Brewers with a 14-for-48 mark at the plate this spring, with nine of his hits going for extra bases.
