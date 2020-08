The Rangers placed Santana on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right forearm strain.

Texas hasn't provided a timeline for Santana's return, but he'll most likely miss more than the minimum 10 days after the arm soreness that kept him on the bench the last few days turned out to be more serious than initially believed when he was sent in for an MRI. While Santana sidelined, the Rangers are expected to turn to Nick Solak and Scott Heineman as their primary options in center field.