Rangers' Danny Santana: Signs minors deal with Rangers
Santana signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Santana spent the 2018 season with the Braves and had a .567 OPS in 32 plate appearances. The 28-year-old spent the bulk of the season with Triple-A Gwinnett, and had a .264/.294/.497 slash line with 16 home runs in 82 games.
