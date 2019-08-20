Santana (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels.

Manager Chris Woodward said he expected Santana to be available for the twin bill, so theoretically he will be in the lineup for the nightcap, but nothing is certain. He exited Monday's game with left hamstring tightness. Scott Heineman is starting at first base in the matinee.

