Santana is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.

Santana doesn't have a direct line on an everyday role, but his defensive versatility and hot hitting allowed him to stick in the lineup for six of the previous seven contests. With Joey Gallo (oblique) still on the injured list and Rougned Odor and Ronald Guzman both offering limited impact at the dish as the everyday options at second and first base, respectively, Santana should continue to be at least semi-regular presence in the Texas lineup for the time being.