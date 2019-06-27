Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Tigers.

Santana smacked a solo home run in the fifth inning for his ninth homer of the season. He's swung a very hot bat of late, with the long ball marking his fifth in the past seven games. The return of Joey Gallo has taken away one potential avenue of playing time for Santana, but the suspension of Asdrubal Cabrera has given him a path to short-term at-bats. However, with Cabrera returning to begin the team's weekend series against Tampa Bay, it remains to be seen how the Rangers will decide to divide at-bats going forward.

