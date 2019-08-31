Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

The switch hitter had only 13 career homers in 364 MLB games coming into 2019, so Santana's 24 long balls this season is one of the most stunning totals in the entire league. The 28-year-old has added a .289/.315/.554 slash line and 13 steals to his ledger while playing every position on the diamond except pitcher and catcher, and he heads into September as the likely favorite for the AL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

More News
Our Latest Stories