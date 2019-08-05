Santana went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-4 win over Detroit.

Santana's two-run shot in the fifth inning was his 17th of the year and gave Texas a 4-3 lead. The 28-year-old switch-hitter owns a strong .950 OPS and 57 runs scored in his breakout season.

