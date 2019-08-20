Santana (hamstring) is starting at first base and batting second in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Santana was held out of the first half of the twin bill after exiting Monday night's matchup with a hamstring issue, but he'll rejoin the Rangers' starting nine for Game2. He's batting .256 with four homers and nine RBI over his last 10 games.