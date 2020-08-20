Santana started at first base and went 0-for-4 before he was ejected in the 10th inning of Wednesday's 6-3 loss to San Diego.

Santana, whose recent arm injury limits his defensive deployment, made his second straight start at first base as manager Chris Woodward juggled the lineup to get his bat in the order. A couple of developments Wednesday could impact Santana's use going forward. Elvis Andrus (back) entered the game late and played shortstop; if Andrus returns to the starting lineup, the resulting shift in bodies could leave first base unavailable to Santana. Countering that was Willie Calhoun leaving the game with a hamstring injury, which is expected to land him on the injured list. One option to cover for Calhoun's absence is to move designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo to left field, which would open up DH for Santana, who may not yet be ready to play the outfield.