Santana started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 14-4 loss to the Padres.

Santana, who recently spent time on the injured list with an arm injury, has appeared in both games since being activated. He served as a pinch hitter Sunday then followed up with his first start Monday. He'll be limited to DH for now while the Rangers monitor him for use in the field. Apparently, the injury was serious, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. "It was risky," manager Chris Woodward said. "The last thing we wanted to do was risk blowing out his UCL. There were some forearm issues, there was a ligament. It was just in a precarious place. We didn't want to risk it at all, if he makes one hard throw, have that thing blow and miss over a year." Santana, who was the Opening Day center fielder, hopes to get back there at some point this season. In the meantime, Nick Solak is manning center field.