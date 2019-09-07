Santana started at third base Friday for the fourth time this season and eighth time of his career, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-4 in a 7-6 win over Baltimore.

Santana has played several positions during his career but is least experienced at the hot corner. Despite that history, the Rangers are considering him for their wide open third base spot next season and want to see if he can handle it.