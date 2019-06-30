Santana started at second base in place of the injured Rougned Odor (hamstring) on Saturday and went 1-for-3 in a 5-2 loss to the Rays.

Santana entered the starting lineup for Odor, who left Friday's game with a hamstring cramp that the Rangers don't regard as serious. His sixth-inning single -- a floating pop up with an exit velocity of 66.8 mph -- broke up left-hander Brendan McKay's bid for a perfect game. Santana has hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games in which he's had an at-bat, so manager Chris Woodward may want his hot bat in the lineup again Sunday, either at second to give Odor one more off day or in the outfield.

