Santana started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a triple in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.

Santana filled in for the injured Joey Gallo (wrist), who could be headed to the injured list. If Gallo lands on the IL, manager Chris Woodward can use center field as a regular landing spot for Santana. The manager has moved Santana around multiple positions to get his hot bat in the lineup.