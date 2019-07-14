Santana went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Astros.

For the second straight night, Santana showed off both his power and his speed, giving him 11 homers and 11 steals through 66 games. The 28-year-old super-utility man has put together multi-hit efforts in three of his last four starts, pushing his slash line on the season to a remarkable .309/.343/.543.