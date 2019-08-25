Santana went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-0 win over the White Sox.

His seventh-inning blast gave Kolby Allard and the Rangers bullpen more than enough insurance in the shutout. Santana is hitting only .217 (20-for-92) in August, but he's gone yard six times with 15 RBI in 22 games. On the year, the 28-year-old utility player is slashing .299/.327/.564 with 22 homers, 12 steals, 61 RBI and 63 runs.

