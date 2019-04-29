Santana went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, one RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 14-1 win over Seattle.

Since his season debut on April 14, Santana has been absolutely blazing. He's stolen five bases, collected seven extra-base hits and owns a .912 OPS in 61 plate appearances. With the way he's hitting, the Rangers will have to find a spot for him in the lineup even when fully healthy.