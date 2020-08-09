Santana (forearm) took live batting practice Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Santana is not ready to play the outfield, but he is nearing a point where he can hit. "Looked really good," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "I watched him throw. It's getting better. He feels like he's not as concerned when he starts to play catch. He's not 100 percent throwing. I wouldn't put him anywhere on defense, just for the risk of having to make a hard throw. He's still kind of iffy on that." Santana is eligible to come off the injured list Sunday. If he is activated, Santana can only be a designated hitter.
