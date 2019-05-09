Santana is not in the lineup Thursday against the Astros, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

With Ronald Guzman returning from the injured list and immediately entering the lineup at first base, Santana finds himself as the odd man out for Thursday's series opener. The utility man has hit .311/.358/.541 with three homers and six stolen bases in 20 games with the Rangers this season, so even with Guzman's added presence, manager Chris Woodward will likely look to figure out a way to keep Santana's bat in the lineup.