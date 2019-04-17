Rangers' Danny Santana: Taking grounders at first
Santana had a second straight pre-game workout at first base Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Santana has filled in at second base for the injured Rougned Odor (knee) and had three hits and three runs in his first six at-bats before going 0-for-4 on Tuesday. Despite not having played first base as a professional, his promising work while filling in at second base has the Rangers thinking about keeping in around when Odor returns.
