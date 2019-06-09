Santana went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics.

Santana's triple, his second of the season, knocked in an insurance in the 3-1 victory. He no longer plays every day as he did when filling in for an injured Rougned Odor, but the Rangers value his versatility and give him four-to-five starts per week. Santana is slashing .291/.331/.470 over 145 plate appearances.