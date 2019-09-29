Santana went 0-for-3 with two stolen bases, a pair of walks and a run scored in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Yankees.

Santana and Shin-soo Choo performed a double-steal in the first inning, and both scored on Rougned Odor's double to put the Rangers ahead. Santana's second walk of the game came in the third, and he stole second again, giving him 21 swiped bags this year. The versatile veteran has added 28 homers, 80 RBI and 80 runs scored while slashing .282/.322/.535 in 129 games.