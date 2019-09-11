Santana went 0-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases Tuesday in the Rangers' 5-3 loss to the Rays in 11 innings.

He stole both his bags in the bottom of the ninth inning off lefty Colin Poche, who stranded Santana at third base while inducing an Isiah Kiner-Falefa flyout for the final out of the frame. Now up to 15 steals to go along with his 24 home runs, Santana has been one of the top waiver-wire finds this season, but his productivity has been trending downward since the beginning of August. He's slashing just .197/.218/.408 with eight home runs and three stolen bases during his last 35 games.