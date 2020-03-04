Rangers' Danny Santana: Will be primary center fielder
Santana will be the Rangers' primary center fielder, at least early in the season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The team has been testing Nick Solak at the position this spring, and while he looks comfortable, Santana will get the majority of the work there for now. Santana started everywhere except pitcher and catcher last season, so the Rangers will be able to get him in the lineup as long as he's hitting well. Anything close to a repeat of last season's .283/.324/.534 line with 28 homers and 21 steals will make him a very valuable player for Texas and for fantasy owners, but he hit just .219/.256/.319 over the previous four seasons combined, so a repeat can hardly be guaranteed.
