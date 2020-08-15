Santana (arm) is close to being activated off the injured list, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Santana, who is sidelined with a sore right arm, is traveling with the Rangers for this weekend's series in Colorado, so he could join the team immediately. His arm strength is not strong enough to play the outfield, but Santana could enter the lineup at first or second base in addition to DH.

