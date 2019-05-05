Rangers' Danny Santana: Working as primary first baseman
Santana will start at first base and bat seventh Sunday against the Blue Jays, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Santana started 10 consecutive games at second base between April 15 and 25 before losing out on the everyday role at the position when Rougned Odor was reinstated from the injured list. The utility man has since been able to stick in the lineup at first base, where he'll garner his sixth start in eight games. Ronald Guzman (hamstring) should be back from the injured list within the next few days to press Santana for duties at first base, but the latter should find a way to stick in the lineup if he continues to hit well. Since his promotion from Triple-A Nashville, Santana has slashed .333/.366/.576 with three home runs and five steals.
