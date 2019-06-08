Rangers' David Carpenter: Designated for assignment
Carpenter was designated for assignment on Saturday.
The corresponding move was to purchase Phillips Valdez's contract from Triple-A. Carpenter will serve as organizational depth if he passes through waivers.
