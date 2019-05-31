Carpenter had his contract selected from Triple-A Nashville by the Rangers on Friday.

Carpenter joined Texas on a minor-league deal in February and made a solid impression at Nashville with a 1.76 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings. The 33-year-old last pitched in the majors with the Yankees and Nationals in 2015, and has a 3.66 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 218 career major-league games.