Carpenter agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Monday, Kyle Boddy of Driveline Baseball reports.

Carpenter last pitched as a part of Arizona's farm system during the 2017 season, although he struggled to a 9.90 ERA with seven strikeouts in 10 frames as a reliever at Triple-A Reno. The 33-year-old reliever figures to provide Texas with organizational depth and will likely start the season at Triple-A Nashville.

More News
Our Latest Stories