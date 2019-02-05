Rangers' David Carpenter: Picked up by Texas
Carpenter agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Monday, Kyle Boddy of Driveline Baseball reports.
Carpenter last pitched as a part of Arizona's farm system during the 2017 season, although he struggled to a 9.90 ERA with seven strikeouts in 10 frames as a reliever at Triple-A Reno. The 33-year-old reliever figures to provide Texas with organizational depth and will likely start the season at Triple-A Nashville.
