Rangers' David Dahl: Absent from Tuesday's lineup
Dahl is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Dahl will take a seat against lefty Tarik Skubal after going 1-for-3 with a double in Monday's loss. Andy Ibanez will handle the DH duties and bat seventh.
