Dahl (ribs) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Dahl had been on the injured list since May 26 due to a left rib cage contusion, and he dealt with back issues in early June. The 27-year-old spent just under two weeks on a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock, and he hit .412 with a home run, a triple, a double, nine RBI, eight runs and a stolen base across nine games. Dahl should reclaim a regular spot in the lineup going forward, while catcher Jose Trevino (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.