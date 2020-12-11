Dahl (shoulder) signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Rangers on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Dahl was non-tendered by the Rockies in early December, but he'll land another major-league contract with Texas. The outfielder underwent shoulder surgery in September, but he's expected to be ready for spring training. Dahl has dealt with various injuries over the past several seasons, and he only mustered a .183/.222/.247 slash line with nine RBI over 24 games in 2020. The 26-year-old should compete for playing time in the Rangers' outfield, but he'll now have to play his home games without the advantage of the altitude in Colorado.