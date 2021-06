Dahl (ribs) has developed back issues which will delay his return from the injured list, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 27-year-old has been on the injured list with a bruised rib cage since May 26, and he'll now also need to overcome the back issues. Dahl was never given an official timeline for his return from the initial injury, but it's now clear he won't be rejoining the Rangers in the near future.