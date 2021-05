Dahl went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Giants.

The 27-year-old went deep to lead off the seventh inning an bring Texas within two runs, but the offense failed to produce over the final frames Tuesday. Dahl has a modest seven-game hit streak and is 7-for-23 with a homer, three doubles, three RBI and four runs during that stretch.