Dahl replaced the injured Joey Gallo (hamstring) in right field and went 1-for-4 in a 10-4 loss to Houston.

The Rangers are describing the injury as minor, so this could be a temporary starting assignment for Dahl, who regularly started in left field to start the season but has since been replaced by Willie Calhoun. Dahl will be in the lineup against right-handers, usually at DH but also as a fill-in at any of the three outfield spots. He's slashing .216/.250/.345 over 125 plate appearances.