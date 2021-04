Dahl went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Rays.

Dahl came through with a two-RBI double in the seventh inning, providing some insurance runs in an eventual victory for the Rangers. The performance was Dahl's fourth multi-hit effort of the season, though his first in his last five games. He's also had very little production to show for through 11 contests this season, as he has only three RBI, no home runs and seven runs scored.