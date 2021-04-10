Dahl (illness) entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter and lined out for Eli White in a 3-0 loss to the Padres.
Dahl was scratched from the lineup after feeling under the weather and replaced by White in left field. It was not considered a serious issue, which was evident by him being used during Friday's game.
