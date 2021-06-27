Manager Chris Woodward said Sunday that he expects Dahl (ribs) to be activated from the injured list at some point during the upcoming series in Oakland, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Dahl hit the IL on May 26 with a left rib cage contusion. The outfielder later developed back issues in early June, which may have pushed back his eventual rehab assignment. There were rumblings that Dahl would be activated to take Willie Calhoun's (forearm) roster spot prior to Sunday's game against the Royals, but Woodward said that the club didn't want to rush him back too soon. Jason Martin was recalled instead and could wind up being the odd man out once again when Dahl returns in the next few days.