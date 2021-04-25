Dahl (shoulder) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the White Sox.

Dahl had been limited to pinch-hitting duties in the last three games, but he made his presence felt in his return to the starting lineup. The outfielder's second-inning blast accounted for the only run against White Sox start Michael Kopech in the contest. Dahl has a .214/.243/.343 slash line with two homers, six RBI, nine runs scored and no stolen bases across 75 plate appearances. He'll likely resume a near-everyday role in left field.